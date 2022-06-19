ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

HappyDay: Longest Days of the Year

By Casey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. We approach the longest day of the year, which means that a lot can get done...

Food for People’s Free Produce Distributions Begin

Many community members are finding it harder to make ends meet as we watch food and gas prices rise. To help, Food for People will host seasonal Free Produce distributions this summer in Eureka, Fortuna, Garberville, and Redway. These free outdoor produce distributions will begin in Fortuna on June 22nd and Eureka on June 23rd, and in Southern Humboldt on July 12th. The Free Produce distributions will continue through October to ensure that everyone in these difficult times can have access to the nutritious, seasonal produce, and some pantry staples needed for good health.
EUREKA, CA
‘Seasonal Fire Restrictions Go Into Effect Tuesday’: BLM

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management will implement fire restrictions for public lands managed by its Arcata Field Office in Del Norte, Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino counties, beginning Tuesday, June 21. The restrictions will be in place to help prevent wildfire and will remain in effect until further notice. Seasonal fire restrictions are in addition to the BLM year-round statewide fire prevention order and will remain in effect until further notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Lady of the Lake: Water Conservation 101

We are in a multi-year drought and I am wondering what myself and my family can do to conserve water? I also have a neighbor that doesn’t seem to realize we need to conserve water and I see them watering their lawns and driveway several times a week, in the middle of the day and the water runs down the street. What a waste! Is there anything I can do?
LAKE COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE: Contained]Hayfield on Fire in Potter Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 7:25 p.m. indicated a hayfield was on fire in Potter Valley on the 9700 block of East Side Potter Valley Road. As per the Incident Commander at the scene, the field itself is a “green pasture of hay” and where the fire had grown to 1.5 acres in size.
POTTER VALLEY, CA
PG&E Reducing Wildfire Risk in Lake County as Part of Undergrounding Program

With most of the state in a severe or extreme drought, millions of residents are thinking about wildfire season. As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) comprehensive strategy to mitigate wildfire risk, several projects are underway in Lake County to harden the electric system and build a safer and more resilient grid for our customers and communities. In Lake County, PG&E plans to underground approximately 15 miles of overhead distribution powerlines and harden 21 miles in high fire-threat areas to reduce wildfire risk in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Counting Down: Election Mendocino

Three weeks have passed since the election held on June 7, and most statewide and local races, almost all of them in fact, have been decided some time ago. Yet here in Mendocino County, there has been only one update to the election results since the initial vote count of about 3,300 ballots released on election night. On Monday afternoon, just before the update of about 4,000 additional ballots was posted, Mendocino County had counted fewer ballots than any of the other 58 counties in the state, as a percentage of total ballots cast. Even with the update on Monday, still well under 50% of the total ballots cast on June 7 have been tabulated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Humans Being Bros: A Clearlake Police Officer Helps a Skunk Stuck Inside a Bait Box

The following is a video and information published on the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Last night, Sergeant Ramirez came to the aid of a local skunk in need of some assistance. You see, the critter came across a bait box and based on the investigation, it seems this poof of black and white fur became curious as to what treasure was hidden deep inside. In pursuit of potential good eats, the skunk stuck its head a bit too far and became stuck, dragging the box around and unable to remove it’s newfound plastic regalia.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Mendocino County Receiving $7.7 Million Towards Housing and Services for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

The following is a press release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom:. The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Helicopter used to rescue man injured in fall from cliff on Mendocino coast

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino County man charged with reckless fire burning

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-17-2022 at approximately 11:48 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of illegal camping with a warming fire at the site. The fire was observed by neighboring residents in the 5600...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Male Shooting at Vehicles With Slingshot, Female Waving Machete – 06.19.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Paint Truck on Fire in Fort Bragg

Scanner traffic at approximately 4:21 a.m. indicated that firefighters were dispatched to paint truck on fire near the 100 block of Park Street in Fort Bragg. When the Incident Commander arrived on the scene, he reported that the entire backside of the pickup, including the rear tires, was fully involved.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Sonoma County Methamphetamine Organization Dismantled

The following is a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and...
‘A Public Execution Without Knowing What the Condemned Man Did’—Reflections on the Noble Waidelich Saga

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Officials Searching for Glenn County Arsonist

(Glenn County, CA) – Glenn County authorities are looking for an arsonist who started a vegetation fire near Orland, by setting off a firework in a field last Thursday night. A press release says security footage in the area of County Road 9 & County Road FF show a vehicle “came to a complete stop in the roadway. An occupant in the vehicle threw an item into the field igniting the vegetation fire.”
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Subject Throwing Himself at Vehicles, Theft of Dog – Ukiah Police Logs 06.18.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA

