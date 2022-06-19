HappyDay: Longest Days of the Year

Three weeks have passed since the election held on June 7, and most statewide and local races, almost all of them in fact, have been decided some time ago. Yet here in Mendocino County, there has been only one update to the election results since the initial vote count of about 3,300 ballots released on election night. On Monday afternoon, just before the update of about 4,000 additional ballots was posted, Mendocino County had counted fewer ballots than any of the other 58 counties in the state, as a percentage of total ballots cast. Even with the update on Monday, still well under 50% of the total ballots cast on June 7 have been tabulated.
Comments / 0