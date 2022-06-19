Oregon walk-on quarterback A.J. Abbott enters transfer portal

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s quarterback depth took a hit on Sunday. A.J. Abbott, a walk-on redshirt freshman for the Ducks, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Abbott, who starred at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, came to Oregon after a decorated prep career. He attended the same high school as former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck and broke many of the records Luck set there — including the program’s single-season touchdown record.

During spring ball, Abbott shared reps with Oregon’s three scholarship quarterbacks: Jay Butterfield, Bo Nix, and Ty Thompson. Abbott was frequently referenced as being part of the team’s quarterback battle.

Last season, Abbott was elevated to the Ducks’ fourth-string quarterback late in the season when Robby Ashford was out injured.

Last week, Oregon landed a commitment from former Missouri State quarterback Jake Van Dyne as a preferred walk-on.

