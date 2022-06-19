ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Oregon walk-on quarterback A.J. Abbott enters transfer portal

By Jarrid Denney about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZGRI_0gFk4usD00
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s quarterback depth took a hit on Sunday. A.J. Abbott, a walk-on redshirt freshman for the Ducks, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Abbott, who starred at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, came to Oregon after a decorated prep career. He attended the same high school as former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck and broke many of the records Luck set there — including the program’s single-season touchdown record.

During spring ball, Abbott shared reps with Oregon’s three scholarship quarterbacks: Jay Butterfield, Bo Nix, and Ty Thompson. Abbott was frequently referenced as being part of the team’s quarterback battle.

Last season, Abbott was elevated to the Ducks’ fourth-string quarterback late in the season when Robby Ashford was out injured.

Last week, Oregon landed a commitment from former Missouri State quarterback Jake Van Dyne as a preferred walk-on.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That came after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

FSU football: Impact of Daymon David returning to Oregon from portal

FSU football coaches have been combing every nook and cranny to improve their roster, with a lot of emphasis on the secondary and in the trenches. They’ve entertained a lot of defensive backs over the past couple of months, and the latest target was Oregon’s Daymon David, who entered the transfer portal in early May. David, who originally hails from Maryland was a former four-star safety in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Four Keys to Oregon Football Beating Georgia

Our Oregon football program has been through a lot in the last ten seasons. With highs and lows underneath each new coaching staff, Dan Lanning has arrived. After a promising foundation has been set with coach Mario Cristobal, will Lanning be the one to take us to the championship?. In...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon walk-on QB transfers

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon walk-on quarterback AJ Abbott announced on his Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal. Abbott didn't play in a game during his time at Oregon. Abbott joined the Ducks just before the 2021 season after being a standout football star at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Heartbreaking Death

One of the most-exciting players in college basketball was killed in a shooting at the age of 21 on Sunday night. Darius Lee, a standout basketball player for Houston Baptist, died from injuries suffered from gunshot wounds. The school announced the tragic news Monday morning. "We are devastated. Darius was...
HOUSTON, TX
koxe.com

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, 38, of Houston

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. The family will host a visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
klcc.org

Cheers, mate! A new brewery opens Thursday in South Eugene

A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, “We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Andrew Luck
KVAL

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
EUGENE, OR
kolomkobir.com

Can you eat fish that you catch in Houston bayous and rivers?

Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON, TX
ijpr.org

Eastern Oregon University, Umpqua Community College receive money to help prepare rural students for college

Two Oregon colleges will receive a boost in funding for their efforts to help recruit and retain rural students. For Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, the money will build a brand new program aimed at connecting students as young as fifth grade with college aspirations. At Roseburg-based Umpqua Community College, it means expanding a program that already connects public schools with college and career resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Stratford High School#Stanford#Ducks#Missouri State
beachconnection.net

On Edge of Central and South Oregon Coast, Florence's Killer Plants, Aerial Views, Horses

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point, near that mysterious boundary between central Oregon coast and south Oregon coast, Highway 101 becomes much more chock full of attractions than you realize. Trails, horses, wilderness lakes, campgrounds, some particularly strange creatures that pose as plants and extensive ocean panoramas occupy this sublime chunk of highway just north of Florence. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a ways above the beach, north of Florence)
FLORENCE, OR
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
nationworldnews.com

Critics erupt over brutal attack on LGBTQ community by Texas GOP

The Texas Republican Party is blown up for its shocking new platform declaring “homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice.”. The party’s updated mission statement, adopted at its convention in Houston on Saturday, also declares opposition to “all attempts to validate transgender identity” – and calls for a ban on any gender-confirming medical care, including hormone therapy, for anyone among the age 21.
TEXAS STATE
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy