Greensboro, NC

Four-Star DL Jamaal Jarrett narrows list, sets commitment date

By Hayes Fawcett about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Four-star DT Jamaal Jarrett narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley High is down to three schools– Georgia, North Carolina, and Auburn.

The 6-foot-6, 350 pounder will announce his college decision on July 19th.

Jarrett went in-depth on his finalists

Georgia

“Georgia really set the bar for me,” Jarrett said. “I love the way Coach Scott and Coach Hall coach. Coach Smart is awesome as well. Me and my family have really built a bond with him, the staff, and the program as a whole.”

“On my visit it showed me that I’d get developed by the best and practice against the best, and that really stood out to me as well. It’s so cool to know that you’re guaranteed to get better not just as a player but as a young man too. Also, on my visit I was able to watch film and see just exactly how I’d be like in Georgia’s defense. It really helped me see how hard I’d have to work to get in that position. UGA is a great school and that is why they made the final cut.”

North Carolina

“North Carolina is home to me (literally),” Jarrett said. “Chapel Hill has been supporting me since the beginning of this process. In fact they were my first offer. I love how Coach Cross takes care of his defensive lineman and how UNC provides so much love and care for their athletes especially “their in-state“ guys.”

“On my visit me and my family felt the vibe they were trying to get off and we could tell they really loved us. I’ve visited this place so many times I could give people tours. UNC is so close to home that I’d be able to visit and be able to check on my family if anything were to happen. UNC is a top contender in my recruitment because of the strong coaching staff and them being “home’.”

Auburn

“Auburn is a great place to be,” Jarrett said. “I really do like Auburn for my first time ever being there. They really set the tone, and are a college surrounded town. Everything is literally 5 minutes away from each other, which I really like because you can do pretty much anything and everything you want while really not leaving school grounds at all.”

“Coach Brumbaugh and I have a great relationship. I feel like he’s gonna be a great coach at Auburn.Coach Santana and Coach Harsin are very straight forward and cool as well. One thing that stood out on my Auburn visit was the coaching and recruiting staff. Each and everyone of them kept it real my whole visit. My family really respected that and it made me and my fam look even more into the school. Academically and developmentally speaking they are great, and really just the support from the small college town is top tier. Also my older brother (Enyce Sledge) Plays defensive tackle there as well so it really secured Auburn’s spot in my final list.”

Jarrett ranks as the No. 159 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 21 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
