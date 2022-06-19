Jim Schlossnagle talks about Texas A&M's fast start against Texas in CWS elimination game

Photo by Ken Murray/Getty Images

Texas A&M is off and running in Sunday’s College World Series elimination game against Texas, and Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle is impressed with what he’s seen thus far.

Schlossnagle was asked about starting pitcher Micah Dallas entering the fourth inning. He thought that Dallas, who had thrown three innings and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and three strikeouts at the time of the interview, was doing a great job against a tough Longhorns offense. The Aggies led 5-2 entering the fourth, when Schlossnagle joined the ESPN broadcast.

“I think he’s done a really nice job against a tough lineup,” Schlossnagle said. “We didn’t play defense in the one outing behind him, had the chance to get off the field with fewer pitches. Made a lot of pitches to this point, but so far so good.”

Dallas went on to face some trouble in the fourth, as the first two Texas hitters in the frame reached via an error and a walk. He went on to escape the jam, though, getting two flyouts and a pop-out to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the second inning, Aggies third baseman Trevor Werner battled during an 11-pitch at-bat, and he ultimately came through with a crucial two-run single to break the tie and give his team the 4-2 lead. That at-bat was a big one for Schlossnagle and Texas A&M.

“Well he swung at ball four a couple of times, but I think he was locked in, he had a good idea on what (Lucas) Gordon was trying to do to him,” said Schlossnagle. “He stayed on the changeup and got a good swing off out to the outfield.”

Before wrapping up, Schlossnagle also made sure to give a special Father’s Day shoutout to all of the dad’s tuning in.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone out there, Gig ‘Em,” Schlossnagle added.

Sunday’s game is a big one for both Texas and Texas A&M, as the loser will be eliminated. The Aggies lost in the CWS opener on Friday, falling 13-8 to Oklahoma. Texas dropped its opening game 7-3 against Notre Dame. The Irish and Sooners will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night in the winners bracket game on this side of the remaining field.