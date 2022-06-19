4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb visits Auburn, announcing commitment soon

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote. On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.

