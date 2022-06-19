ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb visits Auburn, announcing commitment soon

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C18YU_0gFk4ZX400
Jeremiah Cobb will announce a commitment soon. (Photo: Jeffrey Lee/AuburnLiveOn3)

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb took an official visit to Auburn this weekend, and now is one visit away from making his decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Moody wins 7-on-7 tournament at Auburn

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor AUBURN — The Moody Blue Devils are setting the stage for Jake Ganus’s first year as head coach, storming through the Auburn University 7-on-7 camp this past week and winning seven of eight games to claim the overall victory for the event. “We had a really great day,” Ganus said. […]
MOODY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Auburn
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVM

Auburn Parks and Recreation to host first float-in-movie of season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation is hosting the first float-in-movie of the season on Saturday, June 25, at Samford Pool. The featured movie is Stephen Spielberg ‘80s classic, “The Goonies.” Gates open at 8 p.m. and admission is $2 - or no charge with prior admission to the pool earlier in the day.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes. This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and...
AUBURN, AL
WSB Radio

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus. 22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Phenix City sinkhole closes 8th Avenue

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A sinkhole in Phenix City, Alabama has led to an emergency road closure, according to Graduate Civil Engineer Christopher Casey. The closure impacts 8th Avenue between William Boddie Drive and 9th Place. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LIST: Independence Day celebrations around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independence Day is next weekend and the celebrations will soon begin!. We’ve compiled a list of events around the Chattahoochee Valley that be celebrating the 4th of July! The list is below:. JUNE 25: Fort Benning’s Independence Celebration | 5:30 - 11 p.m. Free...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's who's on what ballot in Lee County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote. On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Sinkhole causes road closure on 8th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A sinkhole has caused a road closure on 8th Avenue in Phenix City. The closure is on 8th Avenue between William Boddie Drive and 9th Place and is closed until further notice. For more information, contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Shooting on Emerson Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police were notified of a shooting in the 1500 block of Emerson Avenue on Monday evening. Police say that the incident was non life-threatening. The suspect was reported to be a black male in his early twenties. Stick with News 3 as we continue to gather details.
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy