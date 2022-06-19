ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Tells His Favorite Willie Nelson Memory, And It’s Legendary

You never know who’s gonna pop up at a show in Nashville… And for fans at the Brooks & Dunn concert at Bridgestone Arena last night, they got way more than their money’s worth when Kix and Ronnie pulled Miranda Lambert up on stage to sing a few tunes. The Texas native was there taking in the show and “gettin’ drunk” with her friends in the audience, when Ronnie got wind that she was there and wanted to bring her […] The post Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO