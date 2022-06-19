ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WATCH: Garrett Wilson discusses remaining pieces in Ohio State's wide receiver room

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlaWT_0gFk4SLz00
Gregory Shamus via Getty Images.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will lose Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from its star-studded wide receiver room next season, but there is still plenty of talent remaining. Wilson was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, while Olave went No. 11 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

But even without Wilson and Olave, Ohio State has a lot of talent on offense, and the receiver room is no exception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in receiving last season with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. Young wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka also headline the younger core, and Wilson is excited to see what they can do next season.

Harrison had 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Egbuka had nine catches for 191 yards.

“It’s a great room there is what I’ll say,” Wilson said on The Pivot Podcast. “It’s probably been the best room you can ask for because it’s so – everyone is different. We got a dude like Marvin Harrison Jr. who comes in and he changes the whole room. But we’re already a great room.

“Marvin Harrison comes in the room, a freshman coming in and he changed my whole mindset on how I’m gonna go to work every day, how I’m gonna go practice and how I’m gonna spend my time when I’m outside the facility, back in the facility. He changed my whole perspective on that.”

Wilson on other stars in Ohio State’s receiver room

Last year, Wilson and Olave combined for 135 receptions, 1,994 yards, and 25 touchdowns in Ohio State’s high-powered offense. Replicating that lost production will be no easy feat, but Wilson thinks that Ohio State’s receiver room is good enough to do it.

In Egbuka, Wilson sees a wideout that came in from Day 1 and impressed, both on and off the field.

“You got other dudes like that coming in,” added Wilson. “Emeka Egbuka coming through the room and doing 20 reps of the bench press on the first day. I couldn’t even do 225 one time. It’s just a different room.”

Smith-Njigba is a preseason Phil Steele First Team All-American, and he is also one of the leaders to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, according to the latest odds. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. included Smith-Njigba on his 2023 NFL Draft big board, too, putting him at No. 5.

“I’ll say this, Jackson (Smith-Njigba), he’s the best one, for real,” said Wilson. “Like he’s the truth. So I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna do this next year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Major Recruiting Prediction Made For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently been the Big Ten's top recruiting program for years now. The latest prediction on one top recruit could see them retain that title for another year. On Sunday, several of the experts at 247Sports predicted that 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss will commit...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
New York State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Jackson, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The New York Jets#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
Popculture

National Anthem Singer Fired After 'Unsportsmanlike' Gesture

A national anthem singer's gesture during a performance has led to him being fired. Zac Collier, a US history teacher was scheduled to perform the national anthem for the Men's College World Series, according to the New York Post. However, the 27-year-old lost the gig after flashing the "Horns Down" gesture after singing before the Texas-Oklahoma State game at the Women's College World Series.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy