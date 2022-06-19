Florida improves its standing with DT Kayden McDonald, lands in top three

With current Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe term-limited, nine people have thrown their hat in the ring to replace him. Although the seat will be filled with someone new, several of those running will be familiar to city residents. Two current commissioners, David Arreola and Harvey Ward, and one former commissioner-mayor, Gary Gordon, are among the nine. Former GRU manager Ed Bielarski followed through on a promise he made on the night the commission fired him without cause and joined the field.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO