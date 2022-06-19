ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida improves its standing with DT Kayden McDonald, lands in top three

By Corey Bender about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeiVl_0gFk4O4J00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

The Gators are making their move with Kayden McDonald, one of the program's top targets along the defensive line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Gators EDGE Target Tomarrion Parker Commits to Penn State

Parker, hailing from Central (Ala.) and considered the No. 14 edge rusher in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, recently visited UF unofficially on June 3 and had scheduled an official visit with the program immediately following that trip to Gainesville, locking the next trek in for Oct. 14 during the upcoming season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Thompkins has the Florida Gators neck and neck with Baylor

2Multiple offensive linemen were on campus for the Florida Gators this past weekend including two out-of-state prospects. Offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (6-4, 331, Covington, GA. Newton) made his second trip to Gainesville this weekend and was hosted by a familiar name. “It was great, I really love the coaches,” Thompkins...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County, Lake City receive state grants

Alachua County and Lake City received $4 million and $2 million, respectively, after Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $28.4 million in grant funding for economic growth and community resiliency on Tuesday. “Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” DeSantis said in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville to put zoning changes on schedule

The Gainesville City Commission will put single family zoning changes and the removal of some occupancy limits on the agenda of its July meetings, city officials said at a crowded workshop Tuesday. Because it was a workshop, the commission did not make motions regarding the proposed changes, but Mayor Lauren...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Gators
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Meet the Candidates: Gainesville Mayor

With current Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe term-limited, nine people have thrown their hat in the ring to replace him. Although the seat will be filled with someone new, several of those running will be familiar to city residents. Two current commissioners, David Arreola and Harvey Ward, and one former commissioner-mayor, Gary Gordon, are among the nine. Former GRU manager Ed Bielarski followed through on a promise he made on the night the commission fired him without cause and joined the field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Simpson: FWC TrophyCatch bass caught at Newnans

Early this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tagged 10 largemouth bass living in 10 water bodies throughout Florida. Area bassers were excited to learn that one of those bass wearing a bright pink reward tag was swimming about in Gainesville’s own Newnans Lake as part of FWC’s TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration! program. Each tag carries with it considerable prizes, provided the fish’s captor follows the required TrophyCatch protocol.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
floridianpress.com

Political Committee Defends Airing Mooney Drug Dealing TV ad

State Rep. Jim Mooney (R) is pushing back against the TV ad the Floridians for Truth Now political action committee has been airing about the Representative’s past arrest for drug trafficking, and has sent Comcast a cease and desist letter threatening legal action if the ad is not taken down.
WCJB

Increased beef prices impact one Gainesville butcher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA National Retail Report shows the price of beef is up 15% from this time last year. Adam Fehrenbacher owns a butcher shop in Gainesville and he said he has had to raise the prices of meat because of inflation and higher transportation costs. “A...
mycbs4.com

Pool cleaning chemicals spill after Alachua County car crash

Alachua County — Around dawn, Gainesville Fire Rescue announced its hazardous material team responded with Alachua County Fire Rescue to try to contain pool cleaning chemicals. They say the chemicals leaked after two cars crashed. GFR said its team contained the spill, and that they were working with the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville family shares concerns about tap water quality

Gainesville — Long-time resident of southeast Gainesville Breanna Bryant said she was surprised when she opened the faucet. "I was really concerned. Honestly, I have 3 young children. So, I mean, when you see something like this, there was no notification as far as I knew prior to this event occurring," Breanna said. Breanna's daughter was the one to notice the cloudy looking water last Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy