Social Media Roundup: Weekend visitors show off their time with Georgia

There’s been plenty of action in Athens this weekend, and we’re looking back on it all with a dive into social media and what recruits have been seeing during their official visits to Georgia.

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller has been a fixture in the official visit weekends thus far, to the surprise of absolutely no one. The big man with a bigger personality has been a key recruiter for Georgia since arriving on campus. Here, he spends time with 2023 Georgia tackle commit Bo Hughley and four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The Dawgs would love to see the entire trio in Athens when all is said and done. (Hykeem Williams/Instagram)

It wasn’t just upperclassmen on hand for the Bulldogs this weekend, as 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward made sure to swing by for a trip to see the Bulldogs. He’s a top 100 prospect for the rising junior class. (Jaylen Howard/Instagram)

Cornerback Daniel Harris is one of Georgia’s top targets in the Class of 2023, and the Bulldogs are thought to hold an edge for his services. They’d love to reel him in, and indications are they have a solid chance to do so. (Daniel Harris/Instagram)

Qua Russaw is a five-star pass rusher and a star by any measure. He’s high on the Bulldogs, and the same is definitely true of the feelings of the Dawgs toward him. (Qua Russaw/Instagram)

Four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen confirmed he’d landed in Athens, and Stacy Searels will be pouring in heavily for the services of one of the best offensive tackles in the class. (Olaus Alinen/Instagram)

