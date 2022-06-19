Fairfax Police identify suspect in Tysons Corner shooting
UPDATE: Suspect in Tysons Corner Center shooting identified as DC rapper ‘No Savage’
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Fairfax Police department has released the identity of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center mall .
According to the Fairfax Police Department, Noah Settles is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.Henrico Police responding to shooting on Byron Street
Officers responded to 1961 Chain Bridge Road when shots rang out inside the mall at around 3 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone who may have seen Settles or has information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-385-7924.
