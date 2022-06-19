ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax Police identify suspect in Tysons Corner shooting

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

Noah Settles (Photo: Fairfax Police)
UPDATE: Suspect in Tysons Corner Center shooting identified as DC rapper ‘No Savage’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Fairfax Police department has released the identity of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center mall .

According to the Fairfax Police Department, Noah Settles is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.

Henrico Police responding to shooting on Byron Street

Officers responded to 1961 Chain Bridge Road when shots rang out inside the mall at around 3 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen Settles or has information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-385-7924.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

#Shooting#Tysons Corner Center#Violent Crime#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
