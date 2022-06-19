At This Time

Melba Ruth Graffius Swoyer, née Tenney, age 77, passed away at Evanston Hospital on Tuesday morning, June 14. Her husband, son and two stepdaughters were by her side. Melba was born in Little Rock, Ark., on June 3, 1945. Those who knew her best knew her life’s many rich stories – losing her own mom at the age of 1, her early years of being raised in an orphanage, attending Little Rock Central High School, nighttime stakeouts with her sister Shirley (a detective at the time), her many travel experiences around the globe (on which she always carried her own pillow), and how she earned an MBA (Lake Forest College) without an undergraduate college degree.

