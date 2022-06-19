At This Time

The Skokie Swift near Asbury Avenue in south Evanston on its approach to the Howard Street elevated station through a tunnel of green. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, located at 303 Dodge Ave., hired the synagogue’s first openly gay Rabbi, Rachel Weiss, in 2016. At the time, hiring a woman as Senior Rabbi was momentous. JRC continues to be a daring and innovative congregation with a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, fully welcoming and celebrating LGBTQIA+ community for decades.
The Evanston Fourth of July Association, in cooperation with the City of Evanston, will sponsor a parade along Central Street and fireworks along the lakefront, in addition to other traditional activities on Monday, July 4 as part of their annual 4th of July celebrations. This year’s theme is “Celebrating For...
In Episode 13 of the Evanston Rules podcast, Fifth Ward City Council Member Bobby Burns shares how the various people in his life have made a difference. He mentions our very own Evanston Rules host Ron Whitmore, who was his kindergarten teacher as a character of influence. In our conversation,...
For the first official day of summer, people in Evanston seemed to be staying inside to escape the heat. The National Weather Service predicted hazardous weather temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit across Cook County and advised residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. The city encouraged residents...
On Thursday, June 23 from 6:30 – 9 p.m., Central Street Evanston invites the community to a summer evening takeout picnic in the park. Order take out from one of the many Central Street restaurants, grab a picnic blanket, and come listen to indie darlings, The Oh Yeahs, under the lights in Independence Park.
We can breathe a little easier today and perhaps cool down, according to the National Weather Service forecast: it will NOT be 100 degrees today! Instead, we can expect a high of 83 with clear, sunny skies and a nice 10 miles-per-hour breeze. Yes, you can breathe again. Now, on to more local news.
Melba Ruth Graffius Swoyer, née Tenney, age 77, passed away at Evanston Hospital on Tuesday morning, June 14. Her husband, son and two stepdaughters were by her side. Melba was born in Little Rock, Ark., on June 3, 1945. Those who knew her best knew her life’s many rich stories – losing her own mom at the age of 1, her early years of being raised in an orphanage, attending Little Rock Central High School, nighttime stakeouts with her sister Shirley (a detective at the time), her many travel experiences around the globe (on which she always carried her own pillow), and how she earned an MBA (Lake Forest College) without an undergraduate college degree.
Due to limited staffing, Greenwood Street Beach will be closed “until further notice,” Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson told the RoundTable. Evanstonians can still spend time at the beach, but the water will be closed, she said. The city currently employs 74 lifeguards, a noticeable decrease from...
A book tells a story with words, and a sketch or painting portrays a story with images. A comic book tells a story with words and images. Evanston’s Lucy Knisley (pronounced “nigh-slee”) creates comic books for which she writes the story, draws the images and colors the pages. She creates complete visual narratives ready for publishing.
The Evanston Police Department has completed its investigation into the discovery of three nooses tied in a tree in an area between Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary School on May 13, according to a press release from EPD sent out Wednesday afternoon. By analyzing cell phone videos, surveillance camera...
The City of Evanston is beginning a project to rehabilitate the large diameter sewer on Greenleaf Street from the North Shore Channel to Dewey Avenue. Scope of work: Rehabilitation of city sewer using the Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) lining process. Location: Greenleaf Street from the North Shore Channel to Dewey Avenue (view...
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cook County on Tuesday, June 21. With temperatures of around 100°F expected, the City’s Health & Human Services Department is advising residents to take preventive actions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heatstroke, and to check on those most at risk, especially elderly individuals.
Evanston Public Library trustees have to set up a process to select the library’s next executive director, Board President Tracy Fulce said last week, succeeding Karen Danczak Lyons, the longtime head, who retired last week. Approaching the search, the Board has established three committee groups, including one that will...
Evanston’s Housing and Community Development Committee unanimously recommended the City Council allocate $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a renovation of the Family Focus building on Dewey Avenue in the Fifth Ward. “I want to make this clear: Family Focus is the only social service...
