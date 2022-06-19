ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillmore, GA

3.9 magnitude earthquake felt early Saturday across parts of Georgia, South Carolina

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt Saturday across a broad region.

The 3.9 magnitude tremor, which hit just after 4 a.m., was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Many people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

No significant damage or injuries were reported. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage. Every one-point increase on the scale represents an earthquake 32 times stronger.

The only more powerful earthquakes in the region in recent years were a 4.4 magnitude temblor centered near Decatur, Tennessee, in December 2018 and a 4.1 magnitude quake centered near Edgefield, South Carolina in February 2014.

Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. An earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1886 damaged about 2,000 buildings and killed 60 people. Modern estimates have placed its magnitude between 6.9 and 7.3.

A region of South Carolina around Columbia has experienced 31 smaller earthquakes and aftershocks since Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 15

Shelia McGinley
2d ago

Amen, you can all think what you want and that's OK, but if you aren't right, you better get that way. God's word is being fulfilled big time these days. Everything is written in that little black book called the Bible.

Reply
2
Shelia McGinley
2d ago

You keep drilling and taking away from the earth and not putting it back, you are going to get what you asked for.

Reply
3
WBTW News13

Report: North Carolina more patriotic than South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Carolinians are more patriotic than their counterparts to the south, according to data released by WalletHub on Monday. North Carolina ranked 17th on the list, with South Carolina following at 26th. Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota and Oregon were ranked as the top five, respectfully, with Arkansas coming in […]
POLITICS
WMBF

Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week

GROVETOWN, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a third earthquake in Georgia within the last week. The most recent quake hit 9.5 miles northwest of Grovetown, Georgia just before 4 a.m. Monday. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 5...
GROVETOWN, GA
tittlepress.com

Rare Georgia Earthquake Shakes Atlanta, Triggers Tsunami Bulletin

Saturday morning’s earthquake was centered in eastern Georgia. Image: USGS. A rare Georgia earthquake struck eastern Georgia this weekend, with reports of shaking felt in Atlanta; the quake even prompted a bulletin from the National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, confirming that a 4.5 earthquake struck in Georgia while reassuring residents of the US East Coast that there is no tsunami threat.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Three earthquakes reported in Georgia in one week

STILLMORE, Ga. — Another earthquake was reported in Georgia. The latest one makes it three quakes in one week. The latest earthquake happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS. (Video above is about Saturday's quake) It was a 2.08 magnitude and hit near Grovetown, Georgia. A...
WRDW-TV

Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trend of frequent earthquakes seemed to have jumped across the river to the Georgia side. We’ve reported over 20 earthquakes that have rattled areas of South Carolina, near Elgin and Columbia. But a recent string of shakes is now popping up in the Peach State, with tremors felt right here in the CSRA.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People say they felt the shaking across much […]
STILLMORE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta to hit 100 degrees for first time in nearly 3 years

ATLANTA - The hottest day of 2022 so far has arrived in Georgia. Temperatures are forecasted to hit triple-digits by Wednesday afternoon, topping this year's record high of 99 degrees on June 15. Wednesday's high of 100 should break the record high of 98 set in 1964 and will be...
ATLANTA, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

Results: Georgia primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s election night once again in the Peach State with several runoff elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results have started to trickle in. To see each election, scroll down to the end of the page or search for a specific race. This story will be updated throughout the night […]
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator ever Found in South Carolina

Alligators live in the southeastern U.S. in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina. These large reptiles make themselves at home in swamps, marshes, ponds, rivers, lakes, and sometimes golf courses!. An average adult male alligator is 10-12 feet long and weighs 400-500 pounds. Females...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
WLTX.com

Sizable earthquake rattles Georgia; reportedly felt in Columbia

STILLMORE, Ga. — An earthquake with an epicenter outside a small Georgia town was apparently felt throughout the Southeast on Saturday morning, including Columbia. The magnitude 3.9 quake was reported around 4 a.m. outside of Stillmore, Georgia which is about 70 miles northwest of Savannah, Georgia, and 125 miles southwest of Columbia.
STILLMORE, GA
click orlando

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgians were awoken early Saturday morning by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Initially this quake was reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake from the United States Geological Survey. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore. The earthquake was reportedly felt as...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

New law limits ‘wake surfing’ in South Carolina waterways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new boating law in South Carolina aims to protect people and structures from large wakes that are created by a popular water sport. “Wake surfing” is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water, or an anchored watercraft. According to the […]
POLITICS
