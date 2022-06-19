ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

‘A sight to behold’: Cross stands tall after devastating fire claims Texas church

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Texas – A fire ravaged through a Texas church on Friday, destroying everything in its path except for a cross. The fire happened at the Balsora Baptist Church and prompted a heavy response from multiple agencies, according to Wise County ESD No. 2. It’s unknown what caused...

www.ksat.com

