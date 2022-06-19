ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 holds open mic night for dads

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is holding an open mic night and dad joke competition to celebrate Father’s Day.

Dad-vice: Ohioans share the best advice from their dads

The restaurant, located at 936 Brown Street Dayton, will be featuring a variety of prizes for the dad joke competition.

Every dad who comes up and tells a ‘dad joke’ gets entered to into a raffle to win dad-related prizes.

There will also be special food and drink specials to commemorate the day.

