Jimmie’s Ladder 11 holds open mic night for dads

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is holding an open mic night and dad joke competition to celebrate Father’s Day.

The restaurant, located at 936 Brown Street Dayton, will be featuring a variety of prizes for the dad joke competition.

Every dad who comes up and tells a ‘dad joke’ gets entered to into a raffle to win dad-related prizes.

There will also be special food and drink specials to commemorate the day.

