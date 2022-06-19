ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local families discuss the importance of fathers on Father’s Day

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWmjp_0gFk2m8300

Sunday is Father’s Day and families are soaking up the summer weather and enjoying the fun activities in the community.

The dads we spoke to said that they are overjoyed to see family they haven’t seen in a long time.

Local kids are excited today getting to spend time with their dads on Father’s Day.

“I should be able to have a fun day with all the kids,” said Joseph Zarzeczny, Father.

“We are going to Waldameer Park. The kids are older so it’s getting more special. Every year is more important to me,” said Brian Warnick, Father.

Could student loan forgiveness impact inflation?

Dads were soaking up all of the benefits of Father’s Day with free food at restaurants and getting to do their favorite activities.

“Obviously have lunch here or possibly go play some putt putt or golf afterwards and end up at Findley Lake at my wife’s cottage to see her dad later,” said Steve Wellman, Father.

Others are taking the time to remember those they have lost.

“We will probably take a ride, put our dog in the car, take a ride go to the cemetery to visit the grave of her father and maybe stop for ice cream later too,” said Severin Frankhouser, Father.

Father’s Day is a very special holiday for many families especially for one dad who said that without the support of his family he doesn’t think he could make it to this day.

Flagship City Food Hall welcomes new vendor

“My kids have been good through all of this stuff. They have helped me. They are the reason they are alive,” said Raymond Schlaufman, Father.

For Schlaufman, he has made it through multiple heart surgeries and setbacks, as well as a recent cancer diagnosis.

“It was touch and go. We didn’t think I would be around much longer, but these kids here and I know this Father’s Day and stuff, but they are the reason I am alive,” said Schlaufman.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Families told us that each year gets more special to them and that they can’t wait to celebrate next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Wabtec gives back to NICU families

A local company is looking to put a smile on the faces of families with children in the NICU at a local hospital. The March For Babies team at Wabtec has partnered with UPMC Hamot to provide essential baby items for families going through a stressful time. The items provided include diapers in various sizes, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie students to embark on Walking Black History Freedom Ride

One day after the nation celebrated Juneteenth, a group of Erie students are getting ready to leave on one of the most historic and educational trips they will likely ever take. Jennifer Mobilia was live from the Quality of Life Learning Center to tell us more about the Walking Black History Freedom Ride. After a […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spending Fathers Day with Felines

There were many different events happening around the region to honor Father's Day including one with feline friends. The Purista Cat Cafe on West 8th street in downtown Erie celebrated dads on Sunday with a Feline and Fathers event. Families could celebrate dad and stop by the cafe all afternoon...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The price of gas is at historic levels. As the prices hold high, people may choose alternative modes of transportation in a bid to cut their fuel budget – for example, electric bikes, carpooling, or taking the bus. Children ages six months to five years old are now eligible to receive a new […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
erienewsnow.com

Free Summer Programs for Children in Erie

School is out for summer and programs to keep children entertained have begun. There's many different summer programs that parents and children can take advantage of, for free, all summer long. The Erie Center for Arts and Technology or ECAT, summer program kicked off on Monday. Ceasar Westbrook, a board...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Cutest Pet of the Week: Daisy

Erie students to embark on Walking Black History …. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food …. Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five. Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion laws in Pennsylvania …. Changes coming to Pennsylvania biodiesel fuel requirements. Fire crews make quick work...
erienewsnow.com

Fundraiser to Help Those Battling Cancer

It's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer awareness week and a local church did its part to help spread awareness. The Universal Life Church of Erie held its first annual yard sale with all proceeds going to the Children's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer foundation. Cindy Fitzsimmons hosted the yard sale, in memory of her granddaughter, Charlotte...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police Athletic League teams up with Boys and Girls Club

The Erie City Police Athletic League is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club this week. Kids from the Police Athletic League (PAL) had the chance to visit the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on June 22 alongside members of the Erie Police Department. Several students said that they appreciated the opportunity to get out […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Touch And Go#Food Hall
YourErie

Founder’s Day: Nearly 1,700 pounds of food, over $800 donated

The Second Harvest Food Bank is thanking the Erie community for doing their part and donating goods on June 17 for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. The food bank collected almost 1,700 pounds of food, and over $860 was donated to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. Food bank staff recalls members of the community […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mighty Fine Donuts Officially Reopens

A big day for donut lovers as one of the area's most popular shops is getting back to business. Mighty Fine opened their doors at 5am this morning after being closed since mid-April. The owners thank the Erie Community for the overwhelming support over the past few months and are...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Park hosts Family Movie Night

Folks had the chance to visit UPMC Park on June 18, not for a ball game, but for a movie. June 18 marked the first UPMC Park movie night of the season. Families could bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch the film “Sing 2” on the big screen. Organizers said the event has […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Skunk and Goat Tavern holds third annual Pet Parade

The Skunk and Goat Tavern hosted it’s third annual Pet Parade at Gibson Park in North East on Saturday. The event served as a fundraiser for the Erie Humane Society. Registration for this event began at 11 a.m. with the parade taking place at noon. The parade had a theme which was superheroes. Dogs that […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
YourErie

Local beekeepers still dealing with colony collapse

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Apiarists first sounded the alarm in 2006 — something wasn’t right, and the bees were missing. That was the first noted period of colony collapse disorder. While it might mark the first noted period, and while it may have fallen out of headlines, the issue hasn’t resolved itself. Colony collapse disorder is when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Farmer Credits Dog for Saving Wife's Life

A farmer is crediting his dog for saving his wife's life after storms knocked down trees and caused damage in Warren County. Cattle farmer George Perkins said his dog Buckley became extremely agitated around 6 a.m. Friday and kept trying to get his wife out of bed. Moments later, a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food Hall

Downtown residents are now getting a taste of a new vendor coming to the Flagship City Food Hall. This vendor, however, might already be known to the area. An Erie favorite is bringing its Brooklyn-style bagels to the Flagship City Food Hall. “I think there’s really not a whole lot of breakfast options down here, […]
Lodging

Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie, Pennsylvania, Opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites in Erie, Pennsylvania. Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie is a 100-room hotel that sits near I-90 just off I-79. The hotel offers free WiFi and access to guest coin laundry. Guests are also provided with streaming services in every room, including Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify. All rooms also come equipped with a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie is a pet-friendly hotel.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mighty Fine opening doors again

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Doughnut lovers delight — Mighty Fine Donuts is planning to reopen. In a Facebook post on June 21, Mighty Fine Donuts wrote that it will open at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. “Donut worry Erie, we are just as excited to see you tomorrow. Opening at 5 a.m.,” the company wrote. Mighty […]
YourErie

Watch: CelebrateErie headliners announced

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — CelebrateErie is back this year, and X Ambassadors, Ja Rule, Mya and Jimmie Allen will be heading to Erie to perform. The three-day festival takes place in downtown Erie. Following a two-year hiatus due to covid, the festival will run Aug. 19-21, 2022. X Ambassadors will play the mainstage Friday, Aug. 19; Ja […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Opioid crisis still a battle in Erie

The opioid crisis may not be making big headlines at the moment, but it’s still a deadly problem. That is why JET 24 is airing a special on the opioid epidemic at 7 p.m. We spoke to those who are still fighting the fight to learn about the status of the opioid epidemic and how […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy