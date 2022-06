The launch of the Galaxy S21 FE was fairly problematic. The phone was released on January 2022, after a long round of leaks and rumors surrounding not only the phone itself but also the very conditions of its launch. When it finally graced the market, both the timing (a mere month before the Galaxy S22 lineup) and the price made it a not-very-competitive option. As per more recent rumors, though, Samsung wanted to fix at least one of those two issues with a "new" version of the phone, touting mid-range specs. But while it initially looked like the phone would only feature 4G connectivity, new evidence is leaving us confused.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO