El Dorado, AR

El Dorado WR Burns second to commit to Arkansas State football for 2023

By Logan Whaley
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones has his second commit for the Class of 2023. El Dorado WR DeAndra Burns committed to Arkansas State, the speedy in-state prospect announced on his Twitter Sunday morning. Burns was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#El Dorado Wr Burns#Coachbutchjones
