Georgia State

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

 3 days ago
2022 Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis (Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization)

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus.

22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously held the title of Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

Miss Georgia 2022 Kelsey Hollis won the Miss Georgia 2022 crown Saturday night in Columbus. (Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization)

With her Miss Georgia crown, Hollis earns a $20,000 scholarship, and goes on to represent the state in the upcoming Miss America competition.

2022′s newly-crowned Outstanding Teen Zhang is from Johns Creek and a current student at Chattahoochee High School.

Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2022 Rebecca Zhang from metro Atlanta won the Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crown Saturday. (Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization)

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

