Broward County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Miami

Afternoon storms are back this Sunday

MIAMI – Afternoon storms will impact South Florida this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Most storms will impact cities just west of I-95 in Broward and Miami-Dade.There is a marginal risk for severe storms this Sunday afternoon for the southwest coast of Florida and over the Everglades.But an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out in our areas of South Florida. The main threats with Sunday's afternoon storms are excessive lightning and strong wind gusts while the flooding threat remains low.Expect typical afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.Then a bit of Saharan Dust moves into South Florida's atmosphere by Wednesday. This will drop the storm chance not just on Wednesday but also Thursday.In return of drier air, sweltering also make a comeback by mid-week. The forecast high temperatures heat up the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with a sweltering heat index up to the triple digits across South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Truck dumps dirty water into lake in Doral, officials issue fines

DORAL, Fla. – Witnesses reported a truck recently unloaded what appeared to be polluted water into a lake in Doral. Residents said the blue truck was equipped with a tank in the community of Valencia, which has an entrance at Northwest 102nd Avenue and 46th Street. “It was dumping...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Second lane to I-95 from Dolphin Expressway expected to open soon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers who have become accustomed to congestion on their commute from the Dolphin Expressway to Interstate 95 will soon be breathing a sigh of relief. Beginning this week, crews will temporarily close the ramp from SR-836 to I-95 northbound to ultimately open two lanes for traffic. “Anybody...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE AT I-95

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major artery in South Palm Beach County will be closing nightly throughout the week. While the long term effects are expected to be good, the closure is likely to cause problems for anyone out and about during overnight […] The article MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE AT I-95 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

2 men face charges over illegal dumping in Doral lake

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers arrested two men on Tuesday after they confessed to illegal dumping at a lake in Doral. Witnesses reported seeing a South Florida Vac-Con Service truck disposing of dark water on June 17, in the community of Valencia at Doral’s Lake Mario. “We...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Lamborghini set ablaze in Fort Lauderdale extinguished by fire crews

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames engulfed a luxury car in Fort Lauderdale. Fire and rescue crews tweeted out pictures of the incident, Tuesday night. Crews rushed to save a Lamborghini on fire. The flames were quickly put out. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fights are on for Broward County Commission including football star’s mom, veteran politicians and a Boca resident

The candidates are lined up to fill four open seats on the Broward County Commission, and the top issue in the race so far is the region’s affordable housing crisis. As rents skyrocket and home prices rise out of the reach of many potential buyers, multiple candidates competing for November’s race say its one of the most pressing issues for residents. The candidates for the four seats include ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Activist Sues Gov. DeSantis for Surveilling Him, Barring Him from Press Conferences

Over the years, Miami-based political activist Thomas Kennedy has been known to disrupt Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' events with shouts of disapproval and made headlines when he called DeSantis "an embarrassment" at a press conference in 2020 for his response to COVID-19. But last year Kennedy learned via a public-records request that, following those incidents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) had placed him on a "situational awareness" list, labeled him a "known agitator," and were surveilling him in an attempt to keep him away from DeSantis, his elected representative.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO finds 19-year-old missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old who went missing in Pompano Beach has been located. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit had asked for the public’s help in locating Dion Leroy, who, according to his family, has autism. According to his family, Leroy also suffers from...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale says no to Hendricks Isle condo after critics say it’s too big for lot

Homeowners fighting a developer’s plan to build a five-story condo on a narrow lot on Hendricks Isle scored a victory Tuesday night that will likely land Fort Lauderdale in court. Greg Lister, who lives next door to the site, appealed to city officials before the vote: “It’s a 100-foot lot and they’re trying to put a 75-foot building on it. It just doesn’t fit on that lot. Please save our ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

