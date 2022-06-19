ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Block Bully Camaro Restomod Is A Burnout Machine

By Elizabeth Puckett
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGVp7_0gFjyXsU00

Watch out for this Z/28!

The Chevrolet Camaro is arguably one of America’s most popular and iconic classic pony cars for its ability to combine a sleek and lightweight frame with a massive V8 engine. Typically under the hood of these cars you’ll find anything from a 350 ci V8 to even a 427 ci big block beast. As massive as that may seem to us modern car enthusiasts, those big displacement V8s are certainly not the only motors to find their way into a classic Camaro’s engine bay. Cars like this one show off the car’s ability to handle a ton of power from an engine that is bigger than anything it was meant to have. The best part of the whole thing is that it's a true Z28 with a Chevy powerhouse built for racing.

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is pretty much the opposite of subtle as everything from the massive cowl hood to the thick rear tires reflects the car’s performance exactly. You’ll notice the bright yellow paint, contrasted by the black racing stripes, as it forms around every body line to create a flamboyant aesthetic. The color was likely chosen for its attention grabbing quality as well as the heritage of these sacred cars. Everything about the car is built to keep you thinking about it whether it's on the track, at a show, or simply driving around the neighborhood. Of course, looks are pretty important when it comes to classic cars but it truly is the performance that most of us care about.

Under the hood of this prize-winning pony car is a massive 502 ci RamJet big block V8 engine which came from the factory with 502 horsepower. Considering the fact that these Camaros only weighed in at around 3000lbs originally, that is a crazy amount of power for this high performance legend. Clearly the car has visited the track quite a few times because of the 4.10 gearing which should send the hungry beast down the quarter mile quick enough to beat anything that rolls up to the starting line. This car is an incredible piece of American automotive engineering and it carries the legend of the Camaro on perfectly.

