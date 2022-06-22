2022 06/22 – Jane Faye Ioerger

Jane Faye Ioerger, 88, of Centralia passed away, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. She was born September 6, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Lola (McHaney) Storment in Salem, IL. She married Dale Ioerger on September 6, 1959, at the Patoka United Methodist Church. In 2003, he...
Rozella Pauline (Brubaker) Thomas, 91, formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s home in Herrin, IL Friday, June 17th with her family by her side. Rozella was born July 26, 1930, in Raccoon Township, Marion County, IL to Merle Birdette and Ida Mae (Parkinson) Brubaker. Rozella worked...
A July 9 benefit concert for Angel O'Malley-Lipham is planned at the Miner's Theater in Collinsville.
O'Malley-Lipham is director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry. In Spring 2021 she was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer which had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor.
All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.
Kaskaskia College is hosting a popular blacksmith for a Damascus Steel Forging class. Dustin Rhodes from Dustin Rhodes Forge Works of Shobonier will lead the class. Rhodes was featured in season four of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” competition, and season one of the Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms” program. He specializes in early American and frontier-style pieces.
An expanded Juneteenth Celebration that included entertainment, food, vendors, information, and awards attracted a crowd to Laura Leake Park in Centralia on Saturday. General Chair Malaya Downey noted the event could not grow without the support of the community and the hard work of the committee that spent the last six months preparing for the day. Downey notes Juneteenth is more than just a one-day event.
Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
The Bryan Bennett Library in Salem will host the author of Exploring the Land of Lincoln: The Essential Guide to Illinois Historic Sites at six Thursday evening. Charles Titus is a native of Illinois and a member of the History Department at Eastern Illinois University. The book is a combination...
June 21-22, 2022 marks a century since 23 union mineworkers, strikebreakers, and others were killed in what became known as the Herrin Massacre in southern Illinois’ Williamson County. The violence was widely condemned, but some in Williamson County would defend the actions of union miners for decades to come. To learn more about the Herrin Massacre, we talked with a southern Illinois historian, who places the Herrin Massacre in the context of other violent incidents in the region.
EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies.
The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
Sleep in Heavenly Peace crossed the 600 bed mark during a bed build on the Salem Elk’s Parking Lot Saturday morning. President Kevin Rakers say the demand for beds for kids who don’t have one at home down has not diminished despite the large number of beds that have been made by the non-profit group. He reports an additional 32 beds were made Saturday with the help of Elks members and other volunteers.
EDWARDSVILLE - Several indictments were issued by a Madison County grand jury last week related to violent crimes.
Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was indicted June 16 for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show.
Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world.
Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property and attempted burglary. Police report Jesse Lilly of West Pine had tried to gain entry to the front door of a home in the 100 block of West Allmon Street Sunday night. When that failed, Lilly allegedly began throwing items at the back door to try and gain entry.
On Tuesday night, the Salem varsity baseball team continued summer league play dropping their game at Carbondale 4-3 in a thirteen inning thriller. Carbondale jumped on top early grabbing a 2-0 lead after the opening inning, but Salem answered right back with 2 of their own in the 2nd. That is where we stayed until the thirteenth when Salem scored in the opening frame, only to see Carbondale walk it off with 2 in the bottom of the inning.
The SC 13u Storm Chasers played the I-70 Prowlers at Brownstown High School last night. Using wood bats preparing for this weekend’s Quincy Wood Bat Tournament, it didn’t slow down the Storm Chasers offense in a 20-0 victory. Payton Gullion and Austin Grieve led SC with 4 RBI...
Bond has been set at $150,000 for a 48-year-old Sandoval man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with burglary. Michael Flanagan of Isle Street is accused of entering a building in the 800 block of Burge Road east of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had been...
Bond has been set at $25,000 for a 56-year-old Salem man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with aggravated cruelty to an animal. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary is accused of throwing a pet carrier containing a cat into the C and EI Reservoir last Friday. A witness went into the water and retrieved the pet carrier, but the cat had already drowned.
Salem Community High School Superintendent Dr. Brad Detering says everything is on schedule to complete more than $10 million in heating, air conditioning, lighting, and window replacement by the start of school in August. He updated the school board Monday night. “Construction projects are on schedule according to the construction...
An innocent bystander was killed in a shooting in front of a north St. Louis gas station late Sunday night. Friends and family are mourning the victim as community leaders call for an end to the violence.
