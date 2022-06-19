Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

A very frustrating weekend of travel, which saw thousands of delays and cancelations nationwide, continued Monday as fliers heading through local airports experienced much of the same. According to FlightAware.com, 49 total flights heading into our out of Los Angeles International Airport were delayed, while 12 were canceled. Additionally, three flights each were delayed at both John Wayne Airport and Hollywood/Burbank Airport, while Long Beach Airport had one flight delayed. The cancelations can be attributed to both airline staffing shortages and severe weather in portions of the United States. In all, FlightAware.com reported 2,853 flights delayed and 18, flights canceled over the busy holiday weekend of travel. The United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has called for airlines to hire additional agents to reduce the strain being placed on current employees. He reportedly met with the CEOs of several prominent airlines last week to address a need for change.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO