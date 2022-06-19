Cross left standing after fire destroys Texas church

Still standing: A structure that looked like a cross remained standing after a fire at a Texas church. (Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2 )

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — A church burned down in North Texas on Friday, but an object that appeared to be a cross survived the flames.

The fire Friday afternoon at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport required 40 firefighters from eight departments, according to KXAS-TV. Church pastor Sonny Smith told the television station that work was being done Friday on the roof and the fellowship hall. When workers returned after a lunch break, the church was on fire, Smith said.

In a Facebook post, the Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2 posted a photo of a structure that resembled a cross standing among the smoldering remnants of the church building.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold,” the post stated. “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building.”

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the roof began to collapse while firefighters were in the building, KWTX -TV reported.

Three people were hurt because of the blaze, KXAS-TV reported.

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station. Two people had minor heat-related injuries and one person had a minor injury from falling debris.

