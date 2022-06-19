OHSU infectious disease expert speaks on rise in first-time COVID cases nationally

It’s summer and while our temperatures are on the rise, so too are the number of different scams that hit our inbox and phones. But AARP Oregon has teamed up with the Oregon Office of the Attorney General, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, the Federal Trade Commission and the Oregon Construction Contractor’s Board to fight back against fraud. Ellen Klem, Director of Consumer Outreach and Education for the Office of the Attorney General, and Carmel Perez-Snyder – AARP Oregon Associate State Director for Outreach, joined us to share what you can learn at the Summer Scam Jam.

