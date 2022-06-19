ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naHBt_0gFjwINt00

Scary moments in northwest Fresno after a car crash left a vehicle dangling over Highway 99.

It happened around 3 Saturday afternoon on Shaw Avenue on the overpass above the highway.

You can see the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge.

Traffic on Highway 99 was impacted as authorities assessed the situation and made sure everyone was out of the vehicle.

Fresno police say the two vehicles crashed after one driver did not stop for a traffic light.

One driver had minor injuries.

Comments / 5

esther evans
3d ago

The usual for Fresno. I have never gone out in Fresno without seeing people run stop signs, red lights or speed. If cops weren't busy with the criminals in Fresno, they could stop these bad drivers and ticket them. It is irresponsible and very selfish driving. You may not care about your life but I and others do.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Clovis woman killed after car goes off cliff

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the 67-year-old woman who died after driving over a cliff, according to the California Highway Patrol. On June 15, officers say they responded to a call about a traffic collision on Auberry Road near Meadow Lane. During their investigation into the...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Madera Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Sunnyside Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno County reported that a Madera man was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The crash on Father’s Day took place on Sunnyside Avenue and Ashlan Avenue near the Tarpey Village area at approximately 7:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision That Killed...
MADERA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

According to the report, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Shaw Avenue, on the overpass above the highway. Furthermore, the responding officials spotted the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge. In addition, the collision also affected passing traffic as authorities cleared out and extricated the...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Cars
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident
KMJ

Man Reported Missing Out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Fresno family is asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing last Thursday. 45-year-old Ruben Beltran was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on June 16th in Fresno’s Tower District. He is 5′ 9″ tall, about 170 lbs., with brown...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
yourcentralvalley.com

Almost a dozen people displaced by Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Madera County Woman Reported Missing

AHWAHNEE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing adult. 57-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins is an Ahwahnee resident who was last known to be in Mariposa County last Wednesday. Wendy is 5′ 4″ tall, with brown hair and...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy