Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno

Scary moments in northwest Fresno after a car crash left a vehicle dangling over Highway 99.

It happened around 3 Saturday afternoon on Shaw Avenue on the overpass above the highway.

You can see the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge.

Traffic on Highway 99 was impacted as authorities assessed the situation and made sure everyone was out of the vehicle.

Fresno police say the two vehicles crashed after one driver did not stop for a traffic light.

One driver had minor injuries.