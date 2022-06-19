Man falls 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA building, knocking out gas: FDNY

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man fell 15 stories from a New York City Housing Authority building on Sunday morning, slamming into a utility room and knocking out gas, FDNY officials said.

The man was critically injured in the fall at Mill Brook Houses, first reported by the New York Daily News . He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man jumped or fell from the NYCHA building.

Emergency officials responding to 911 calls about gas found the man shortly after 3 a.m., officials said. He appears to have dislodged or ruptured a gas line in the fall.

The gas line was repaired and residents of the St. Ann’s Avenue building were allowed back inside, according to the FDNY.

Officials have not publicly identified the man.

