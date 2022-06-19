ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man falls 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA building, knocking out gas: FDNY

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man fell 15 stories from a New York City Housing Authority building on Sunday morning, slamming into a utility room and knocking out gas, FDNY officials said.

The man was critically injured in the fall at Mill Brook Houses, first reported by the New York Daily News . He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man jumped or fell from the NYCHA building.

Emergency officials responding to 911 calls about gas found the man shortly after 3 a.m., officials said. He appears to have dislodged or ruptured a gas line in the fall.

The gas line was repaired and residents of the St. Ann’s Avenue building were allowed back inside, according to the FDNY.

Officials have not publicly identified the man.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

Vee Anna
2d ago

The person that jumps or falls 15 stories and lives, is the most unlucky person ever! God forbid! This was a report on a gas outage where they found a body.

Reply(1)
2
 

Video shows NYPD officer remove bee swarm from Manhattan fire hydrant

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer suctioned a swarm of bees from a fire hydrant in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Police responded to Third Avenue and East 47th Street when “an unBEElievably large crowd” gathered, the NYPD’s 17th Precinct tweeted. An officer used a vacuum to handle the bees. No injures were […]
2 FDNY ambulances involved in collision in Brooklyn, 4 injured

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four members of the FDNY were injured Monday night when ambulances were involved in a collision in Brooklyn, officials said. One ambulance appears to have struck a bank near Union Street and Seventh Avenue. Both ambulances appeared heavily damaged in the collision. The four injured EMS members were taken to […]
Man shot several times in Bronx scooter drive-by: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, […]
Man fatally hit by truck he was sleeping under in Queens: NYPD

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was sleeping under a truck in Queens was fatally hit by the vehicle Tuesday night, police said. Police were called to a scene near 53rd Drive and Maurice Drive about 6:54 p.m. According to the truck’s driver, he got in, started the truck and drove off without seeing […]
Fire Rips Through Small Businesses in Elmhurst Monday

A fire tore through at least two small businesses in Elmhurst Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at around 8:05 a.m. inside a second-floor dentist office located at 40-14 82nd St., according to the FDNY. The fire quickly spread into the cockloft of the building and...
Yonkers cafe helps save woman thanks to note on order

YONKERS -- A Yonkers cafe helped police rescue a hostage in the Bronx, thanks to a message on Grubhub.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports on how quick-thinking employees may have saved someone's life.The order came in to the Chipper Truck Cafe at 5 a.m. Saturday -- an Irish breakfast sandwich, a cheeseburger, and an alarming note."People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?" But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told Moore.In what appears to be a hurried message, the person ordering wrote...
Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
See it: City crushes illegal motorbikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since taking office, Mayor Eric Adams said he’s made taking “extremely dangerous” motorbikes and ATVs off of New York City streets a top priority. “We see them all the time and we hear them all times at night,” the mayor said Thursday. “We see the large numbers that are moving throughout […]
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
NYC taxi crashes into people on Manhattan sidewalk

NEW YORK - Several people were hurt when a taxi crashed onto a sidewalk in an area of Midtown Manhattan generally busy with workers and tourists on Monday afternoon. A yellow taxi making a left-hand turn from West 29th Street onto Broadway collided with a bicyclist at about 1 p.m., NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said. The cab then slowed down, veered left, and jumped the curb.
Lil Tjay Wounded In New Jersey Shooting, Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

Click here to read the full article. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was a victim in a New Jersey shooting on Wednesday that left two men injured and is reportedly in surgery. Tjay’s condition and the extent of his injuries have yet to be revealed. According to reports, police responded to calls of shots fired at a Chipotle Restaurant at City Place in Edgewater, New Jersey around 12:08 a.m., discovering another 22-year-old man shot multiple times, before later discovering another 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound at a nearby Exxon gas station. The identity of the second victim is unknown and...
Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defense claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically disturbed he didn’t know what he was […]
Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
Permits Filed for 1571 Jarvis Avenue in Schuylerville, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1571 Jarvis Avenue in Schuylerville, The Bronx. Located between Middletown Road and Zulette Avenue, the lot is near the Buhre Avenue subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Franc Gjini of 2625 Grand Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
