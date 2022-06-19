ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

We tried the 'healthy Coke' hack going viral on TikTok

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A video is making the rounds on Tiktok right now in which the poster claims that if you combine sparkling water and balsamic vinegar, it tastes just like Coca-Cola.

So of course, people are putting that theory to the test.

Actress Amanda Jones says she got the idea about mixing balsamic vinegar with sparkling water from her Pilates instructor.

It's supposed to be a healthier version of Coke.

Many people think this is all just a prank.

And Jones says she's getting her fair share of negative comments.

Some people are calling it the 'salad-dressing' soda.

So our Action News anchors joined in the trend and did the taste test too.

The first step to making it is ice first, then a splash of balsamic vinegar.

Then you top it off with sparking water or seltzer.

Then just give it a stir.

Watch the video above to see our anchors' reaction.

