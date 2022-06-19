Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie, Lafayette, Taylor by NWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The relentless hot temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon in the Big Bend and South Georgia. In fact, temperatures on Wednesday could rival a record of 103°F that has been standing since 2009, and Thursday could rival a record high of 103°F set back in 1944. If temperatures in the Capital City do exceed 103°F and hit 105°F, this would tie or set a new all-time record high for Tallahassee. That record was set back on June 15, 2011.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO