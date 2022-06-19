ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie, Lafayette, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

WCTV

Temperatures in and around Tallahassee could get close to record territory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The relentless hot temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon in the Big Bend and South Georgia. In fact, temperatures on Wednesday could rival a record of 103°F that has been standing since 2009, and Thursday could rival a record high of 103°F set back in 1944. If temperatures in the Capital City do exceed 103°F and hit 105°F, this would tie or set a new all-time record high for Tallahassee. That record was set back on June 15, 2011.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This evening into tonight we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of which coming in the Big Bend. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70′s overnight. A drier air mass will dominate the region for a good chunk of the work week, keeping rain...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
GEORGIA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Road Ranger Services Are Always Free

LAKE CITY ‒ For those who may be wondering just what Road Rangers along Florida’s interstate roadways are about, the Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) has the answer. The Road Ranger Service Patrol provides traffic incident management services and limited no-cost highway assistance to motorists to improve highway...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Blountstown officials issue Boil Water Notice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in the City of Blountstown issued a boil water notice Saturday following a water main break. According to a notice from City Manager Traci Hall, water customers South of SR 20 should boil water used for drinking, cooking, washing fruits or vegetables, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WCJB

Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in melrose destroyed four sheds along with jet skis, four-wheelers, and mowers. The owner of the sheds works on vehicles and machines. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residential property around 4:45 p.m. The flames did not spread to the main home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Driver injured in Suwannee Co. log truck crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man is injured after a tractor-trailer carrying logs crashed on 167th Road in Suwannee County Monday morning. Troopers responded to the scene east of 169th Road around 9:20 a.m. The crash happened when the tractor-trailer was traveling too fast around a right curve while driving south, according to FHP.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Eric Nuzie, 66-year-old Karen Nuzie dead, 11-year-old boy injured in a crash (Cherokee County, GA)

71-year-old Eric Nuzie, 66-year-old Karen Nuzie dead, 11-year-old boy injured in a crash (Cherokee County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie, both from Tallahassee, Florida, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also injured an 11-year-old boy and three others on Sunday in Cherokee County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. on Yellow Creek Road, outside Ball Ground, Georgia [...]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
mycbs4.com

Pool cleaning chemicals spill after Alachua County car crash

Alachua County — Around dawn, Gainesville Fire Rescue announced its hazardous material team responded with Alachua County Fire Rescue to try to contain pool cleaning chemicals. They say the chemicals leaked after two cars crashed. GFR said its team contained the spill, and that they were working with the...
WCJB

Lake City Fire Department gets a pay raise

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City boosted firefighter’s hourly pay. The fire department is currently the least paid compared to firefighters in surrounding areas. Lake City Fire Chief Josh Wehinger said he has not received any applications within 400 miles of the city. He...
ecbpublishing.com

Shots fired at deputies – Two arrested

On Thursday, June 16, in the area of North Waukeenah St. and Chestnut St., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Monticello Police Department (MPD) attempted to make contact with persons of interest in several felony cases. The group fled the area when law enforcement arrived on scene. One person in the group shot at a JCSO vehicle occupied by two deputies, striking the driver’s side window. Law enforcement from both local agencies, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) converged on the area and set up a perimeter covering the northeast section of the City of Monticello. The FHP deployed a tracking K-9 and a drone. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) provided resources to assist with the scene and investigation.
MONTICELLO, FL

