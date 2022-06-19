ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Customers stranded at Charlotte Douglas after canceled flights

By Morgan Frances
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHkfG_0gFjvTsr00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. airlines continued to cancel flights for the third day in a row.

Customers, along with their luggage, were left stranded at Charlotte Douglas International.

“We had a six-hour layover in LaGuardia, and we got here our flight was canceled, had to stay here overnight,” one passenger said.

Charlotte joins LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan International as airports with the most cancellations.

As of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, airlines canceled 2,237 flights and delayed over 10,000 flights, according to tracking service FlightAware .

“There’s no customer service,” one traveler said. “Customer service, I think went out the window.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met privately with airline CEOs putting pressure on airlines to hire more customer service agents.

“The next person will take care of it, the next person will take care of it,” one passenger said.

With the July 4th holiday around the corner, he’s pushing airlines to examine if they can handle the number of flights they’re offering customers.

“I’m headed to Birmingham, Alabama,” one woman said. “If I can’t get on the Birmingham flight, I’m looking for a flight to get to Montgomery. I just want to get home. That’s all!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

Rightway
2d ago

How can you hire more customer service agents? Many don’t wanna work. Weather happens people. Think: You can hire one person per flight. That’s still 180 people to rebook! Come on!

Reply
2
 

