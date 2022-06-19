ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Aidan Hutchinson snaps pics with Michigan prospects ahead of commitment

By Ethan Stone
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Aidan Hutchinson, is out recruiting the future of Michigan football. Hutchinson grabbed a pair of 4-star prospects Jaxon Howard and Enow Etta and made sure to get a few pictures...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

What Today's Ruling Means For Lia Thomas' Swimming Career

Swimming's governing body voted this weekend to prevent transgender athletes who transitioned after puberty from competing. FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of a policy that will require transgender swimmers to have completed their transition by age 12 in order to compete. Transgender athletes have been a focal point of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Recruiting Prediction Made For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently been the Big Ten's top recruiting program for years now. The latest prediction on one top recruit could see them retain that title for another year. On Sunday, several of the experts at 247Sports predicted that 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss will commit...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ohio State Buckeyes get monster commitment from 2023 superstar WR Carnell Tate

The Ohio State Buckeyes enjoyed yet another strong season under the leadership of head coach Ryan Day, securing an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory in 2021. Day and Ohio State immediately set out to build upon those results in the recruiting process, bringing in a total of 10 commitments to their 2023 NCAA […] The post Ohio State Buckeyes get monster commitment from 2023 superstar WR Carnell Tate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRADENTON, FL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Oklahoma first baseman makes otherworldy catch at CWS

If you began watching Sunday’s College World Series game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma on the second pitch, you missed a tremendous catch from Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson. Ryan Cole led the game off for the Fighting Irish and offered at the first pitch he saw from Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC

