Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. plans to form a bank holding company, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp., according to an announcement Wednesday. If the move is approved by regulators, the bank would become a subsidiary of the new holding company. The bank's shareholders would become shareholders of the company and have the same rights and ownership percentage in the company as they currently have in the bank, according to a news release.

BURKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO