FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association in her campaign for state representative. “The Massachusetts Nurses Association is excited to announce its endorsement of Margareth Shepherd for State Representative in the newly created 6th Middlesex District,” said Katie Murphy, practicing ICU nurse, President of the MNA, and Framingham resident. “As a community activist, Margareth has supported issues important to MNA nurses and healthcare professionals and our patients, and we look forward to working with Margareth as she continues her advocacy on Beacon Hill.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO