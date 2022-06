US House of Representatives advances bipartisan gun safety measures in "Protect Our Kids Act." It's no secret how divided America is when it comes to the subject of gun ownership. A recent poll taken by Columbia Law stated that 72% of Americans believe that the second amendment gives citizens the right to own guns. However, that same poll also showed that 56% were in favor of banning the carrying of handguns in public, while 61% would forbid people from owning semi-automatic weapons. This poll shows that Americans are more united in the idea of gun control than we may have believed previously. Gun control activists aren't necessarily trying to ban people from owning guns or prevent everyone from buying guns; they are simply searching for ways to lessen the damage these weapons may cause by keeping them out of the wrong hands.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO