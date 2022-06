A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to four years in prison for being among three people that attacked and injured another man in McHenry. Aaron E. Pittner, 27, of the 900 block of Sheffield Drive in Crystal Lake, was charged in November with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class […] The post 4 years in prison for Crystal Lake man who pleaded guilty to attacking, injuring man in McHenry appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO