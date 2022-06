Tsukasa Fujimoto has been one of the best wrestlers in the world for a long time now. She has been at the top of the Joshi promotion, Ice Ribbon, for the majority of her 15-year career and has helped make it one of the premier women’s pro wrestling promotions in the world. Fujimoto is a seven-time ICExInfinity Champion (Ice Ribbon’s top championship) and has had tag team title runs with Tsukushi Haruka, Arisa Nakajima, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and AEW’s Hikaru Shida. While her accolades and work in the ring speak for themselves, she is taking on a different role nowadays.

