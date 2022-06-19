ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Struggles with command Monday

Kilian (0-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on three hits across 2.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He walked five and struck out three. Kilian couldn't find the plate Monday, as he walked five of the 15 batters he faced and also uncorked a wild pitch. Through 11.1 innings so far this season, the 25-year-old now has 11 walks. Kilian is considered the Cubs' top pitching prospect, though it seems like he still needs some refinement before taking off at the MLB level. For now, he's slated to start again Saturday against the Cardinals, but he may return to Triple-A Iowa at some point.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Royce Lewis: Undergoes surgery

Lewis underwent knee surgery Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Lewis tore his right ACL for the second time in late May and will now embark on what's expected to be a year-long recovery program. The silver lining for Lewis is that he's already familiar with the process, but he'll carry significant injury concerns for the foreseeable future after undergoing the same major procedure twice in a 16-month span.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Alex Kirilloff
Person
Gilberto Celestino
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins. Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver sitting Wednesday afternoon for Rangers

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Garver returned from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Brad Miller is replacing Garver at designated hitter and hitting ninth Wednesday afternoon. Jonah Heim is starting at catcher and hitting fifth.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Triple A St Paul
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Arizona Diamondbacks
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver (COVID) back Tuesday for Rangers

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rangers activated Garver from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday following a 12-day absence and they optioned Sam Huff to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Garver is replacing Brad Miller at designated hitter and batting fifth on Tuesday. Jonah Heim is starting at catcher and hitting seventh.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA

