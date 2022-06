SALT LAKE CITY- Summer is here which means it’s a great time to start thinking about the 2022 Utah football schedule. While we are still a few months out from fall camp, it’s never too early to start previewing the Utes’ opponents with the help of Alex Kirry and Scott Mitchell of Unrivaled. Last time we previewed Utah’s eighth game of the year with help from Voice of the Cougs, Matt Chazanow. This week we will move next door to the ninth game on Utah’s schedule against Arizona on November 5th with Arizona Star beat writer, Michael Lev.

