Heat Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near Lake Michigamme, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iron County in south central Upper Michigan West central Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Southeastern Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/. * At 727 PM EDT/627 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Lakes, or 16 miles southeast of L`anse, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 714 pm EDT, a trained spotter reported quarter sized hail in Herman. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Michigamme, Squaw Lake, Three Lakes, Witch Lake, Lake Michigamme, Republic, Craig Lake State Park, King Lake, Ned Lake and Bone Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO