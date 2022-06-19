ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Watergate prosecutor says Trump has 'zero' defense in Georgia probe on 2020 election meddling

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU1uG_0gFjroc400
Former President Donald Trump.

AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

  • Ex-Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said Trump has "zero" defense in the Georgia probe on the 2020 election.
  • Akerman said that it might be difficult for Trump's defense to dismiss his conduct given the taped conversations.
  • He stated that the ex-president's lawyers might seek "to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape."

Ex-Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Sunday said that former President Donald Trump has "zero" defense against a criminal probe centered on his conduct regarding the 2020 election results in Georgia.

During an interview on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Akerman said that the former president had a flimsy defense as a Fulton County grand jury probes potential election interference. Akerman famously served as an assistant special prosecutor looking into ties between the Nixon White House and the 1972 Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Trump faces a probe into whether he unduly pressured Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes needed to overcome now-President Joe Biden's victory in the Southern swing state.

And Akerman said that the existence of audio containing insight into Trump's thinking regarding election integrity and his pressure campaign against both Raffensperger and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp could strengthen the prosecutor's case.

"What is significant with those tapes is that when you put it in context of all of the evidence that the January 6 committee has uncovered — you put that together, Donald Trump has zero defense in Georgia," he said. "If I had to put my money on one prosecution that's going to go forward here that will send Donald Trump to jail — it's Georgia."

He added: "No question about it."

The Georgia investigation is being conducted while the US House panel continues to investigate the deadly January 6, 2021 riot.

Akerman said on MSNBC that it might be tough for Trump's defense lawyers to dismiss the detailed dialogue present on the tapes, arguing that they might seek "to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape" to minimize the impact of the recorded conversation.

On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to blast the probe into his conduct toward Georgia officials after the 2020 election.

"My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate," he insisted. "YES, it was a PERFECT CALL."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
MSNBC

Former VP Mike Pence faced a pressure campaign from Trump

The third January 6th Committee hearing made it very clear that former Vice President Mike Pence faced a major pressure campaign from former President Trump and his allies to illegally overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer under George W. Bush Richard Painter and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade about that major revelation from the Committee and what it could mean going forward.June 19, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the January 6th Committee’s fourth hearing where evidence was presented detailing Trump’s pressure campaign against election officials and poll workers. Despite the threats and abuse those people endured, O’Donnell explains how Trump can never understand those who refused to break their oaths of office.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump's endorsement power evaporates in Georgia

Georgia served former President Donald Trump another piece of humble pie Tuesday night after two of his hand-picked House candidates lost their primary runoff elections. The bruising defeats, coupled with last month's high-profile primary wins by his nemeses Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as well as damning testimony from state election officials during this week's Jan. 6 hearings, have turned Georgia, a once-reliable stronghold for the former president, into his kryptonite.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate#Election State#Defense Lawyers#Msnbc#Republican#Southern#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

533K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy