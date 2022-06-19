Former Watergate prosecutor says Trump has 'zero' defense in Georgia probe on 2020 election meddling

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

Ex-Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said Trump has "zero" defense in the Georgia probe on the 2020 election.

Akerman said that it might be difficult for Trump's defense to dismiss his conduct given the taped conversations.

He stated that the ex-president's lawyers might seek "to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape."

Ex-Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Sunday said that former President Donald Trump has "zero" defense against a criminal probe centered on his conduct regarding the 2020 election results in Georgia.

During an interview on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Akerman said that the former president had a flimsy defense as a Fulton County grand jury probes potential election interference. Akerman famously served as an assistant special prosecutor looking into ties between the Nixon White House and the 1972 Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Trump faces a probe into whether he unduly pressured Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes needed to overcome now-President Joe Biden's victory in the Southern swing state.

And Akerman said that the existence of audio containing insight into Trump's thinking regarding election integrity and his pressure campaign against both Raffensperger and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp could strengthen the prosecutor's case.

"What is significant with those tapes is that when you put it in context of all of the evidence that the January 6 committee has uncovered — you put that together, Donald Trump has zero defense in Georgia," he said. "If I had to put my money on one prosecution that's going to go forward here that will send Donald Trump to jail — it's Georgia."

He added: "No question about it."

The Georgia investigation is being conducted while the US House panel continues to investigate the deadly January 6, 2021 riot.

Akerman said on MSNBC that it might be tough for Trump's defense lawyers to dismiss the detailed dialogue present on the tapes, arguing that they might seek "to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape" to minimize the impact of the recorded conversation.

On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to blast the probe into his conduct toward Georgia officials after the 2020 election.

"My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate," he insisted. "YES, it was a PERFECT CALL."