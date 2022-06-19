Homemade & More puts Reed City's talent on display
By Dylan Schwartz
Midland Daily News
3 days ago
REED CITY — Homemade & More Consignment is a new shop that opened a month ago in downtown Reed City. Owned by former factory worker Kristopher Cross, the store features homemade goods, antiques, specialty items and decorations, T-shirts, jewelry, coffee mugs, stickers, blankets, and more. Almost all the...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. REED CITY— No menu to speak of, frequent free samples, and a friendly atmosphere are the cornerstones of the family-run J&A Grocery store in Reed City. Part-time tile contractor Samir Angious has been in the food business with...
10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Classic film "Dirty Dancing" at the Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee, 383 River St. Cost: $2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley Historical Tour, starting from Manistee County Transportation, 180 Memorial Drive. Cost: $6, or $3 for Seniors 65 and older, children, or disabled. Tour the historic Manistee downtown as trolleys leave every hour, until the last tour of the day at 4 p.m.
BIG RAPIDS — Consistently, one of the most popular vendors at the Big Rapids farmers market is Happy Jacks Kettlecorn. The original Happy Jacks Kettlecorn business opened 11 years ago with Jack Scott. After Scott passed away, the business was posted for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace. In stepped John Monahan.
BIG RAPIDS — The new ACE Hardware store in Bulldog Square, south of town on Northland Drive in Big Rapids, is now open in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The store encompasses 14,000 square feet with wide-open space, new flooring and interior design, all ADA compliant. The Clouse family, owners...
BRETHREN — The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club is offering hiking, games, hands-on activities, conservation education and more nature-based fun along Bear Creek with its kids field day camps. The free camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 11-14 for children ages 8-12, and...
MANISTEE — Dozens of families gathered on the shores of Man Made Lake to fish with their children for the Kids Fish Day event in Manistee on Wednesday. The event which is sponsored by Martin Marietta, the Manistee County Sport Fishing Association and Sunset Shoreline Strutters, gave out free T-shirts, bait and was free to all kids 12 and under.
Houghton Lake Depth Map. Most of the holes are within 500 feet of shore. Online chart viewer is loading. Here you will find good fishing possibilities for walleye, pike, bass and bluegill. The community is situated on the southwest shore of. During past road constructions, sand was taken from the lake basin to provide fill.
MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players recently announced the cast list for the production of "The Butler Did It." The play "parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they’re not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other," according to the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts website.
BIG RAPIDS — Kids and adults came out to enjoy the sun and fun at the Big Rapids Family Fun Day on Friday at Northend Riverside Park. The event, sponsored by Consumers Energy included an inflatable jump house, an agility course, snacks, crafts and games.
It's cruel to separate a man from the gal he loves. Even when that gal is an alligator. That's the crux of the day's strangest story, about a man who drove north in search of "more space," fled police, got his car stuck between two trees on a rails-to-trails thoroughfare and ended up losing his pet gator, Karen.
When Coleman's Katelyn Pnacek and Beaverton's Alexis Grove arrived on the high school softball scene as freshmen in 2019, it became immediately apparent that both could end up having great careers. And over the course of those careers, they more than lived up to the expectations.
Both Pnacek and Grove went out with a big bang this past spring, capping their incredible prep careers with huge senior seasons and earning Daily News Dream Team co-Player of the Year honors.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after a stolen camper and generator were found in northern Michigan. Last month, a man contacted Michigan State Police after his camper was stolen from a property on Woodstream Trail in Hanover Township. The man told police the used camper was missing a few days after he bought it.
MUSKEGON, MI - Melissa Beyrand, Miss Oakland County, was stunned and grateful when she was crowned Miss Michigan 2022 on Saturday night at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. Twenty women representing communities across Michigan vied for the title in the annual Miss Michigan scholarship competition, but Beyrand, of Milford,...
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids city commission was presented with options for repairing the damage to Hemlock Street and the underlying culvert caused by the recent flooding during its meeting this week. Todd Richter, with Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering Services, told the board that they are proposing several...
MANISTEE — Manistee Middle High School announced the names of the students who were named to the second semester honor roll. An asterisk indicates all A's. Sixth grade honor roll students included Brock Adamczak*, Brogen Adamczak, Cru Anciso, Brendan Bachmayer, Morgan Banicki, Adelyn Brown*, Natalie Cameron*, Nicholas Clark*, Hudson Cole*, Chase Dahlke, David Dawson, Hattie Driver*, Pyper Earhart, Megan Eilers, Nolan Freeman*, Maya Goodspeed*, Xavier Goodspeed*, Abigail Harvey*, Karson Helminski*, Sydney Hill*, Samantha Howe*, Edison Huizinga*, Mea Ikens*, Cameron Kiwior, Allison Ladd*, McKenna LaFave*, Aviral Larion*, Dylan Mackin*, Natalie Mannon*, Emily Marquardt*, Ophellia Neri, Adam Olson*, Samantha Ostrander, Layne Piper*, Joselyn Pontiac*, Brady Rivette*, Melanie Salmon*, Morgan Schramski*, Emma Schultz, Ava Sielski*, Callen Skar, Aarilyn Steffen*, Evangeline Templeton*, Ava Voorheis, Kaylynce Wagoner*, Teagan Williard, Fable Wisseman*, Lara Woodruff* and Cally Zuchowski.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
BIG RAPIDS — For some students, focusing on the future is a big part of education. One Mecosta-Osceola Career Center student recently put her experiences to the test at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Knuth, a second-year culinary student, has been honing her resume and interview...
