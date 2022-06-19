Cazadero is all about community

It is slightly blustery this morning, with some clouds appearing. Could this bring us some more rain-maybe! The towering redwoods surrounding my airy cyber-hut are outlined by mostly blue skies. Remember that the next Cazadero Community Club meeting will be on Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at Firehall...
Plan ahead for this year’s longest standing community event. After a pandemic-mandated hiatus, you can look forward to some long-awaited reconnecting. We can support our local Volunteer Fire Department while we're at it. Expect a full day of excitement and family-friendly fun. Save the date!. Sunday, August 7 Bodega...
The fourth of July in Point Arena is our biggest celebration of the year. Here’s the schedule. You’re welcome to join us. Point Arena Independence Festival Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, 2022. Our town hosts fireworks and a music festival at the pier, a hometown parade,...
California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
Northern California's Sonoma County is a dream destination for wine and food lovers. The area's diverse geography and multitude of microclimates provide an optimal environment for producing world-class, terroir-driven wines and bountiful local foods. Sonoma is home to more than 425 wineries and nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards that span 19 American Viticultural Areas from the Pacific Coast to the Mayacamas Mountains. In addition to wine tastings, many of these top Sonoma wineries host special events like dinners and live music performances. Read on to learn more about the delicious wines and inviting atmospheres offered in Sonoma's wine country.
Are you wondering about what to do in Williams, California?. Williams, originally known as Central, is a city in Colusa County with a total area of 5.4 square miles. Don't let its size fool you. You'll be surprised at how much there is to explore and experience in Williams, California.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — State approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited at all times in Rohnert Park — with an emphasis on the Fourth of July. This comes after residents voted to back the city council’s push to ban all fireworks last year in light of the potential fire dangers in drought conditions. […]
CAZADERO (KPIX) – About 100 Sonoma County residents practiced fleeing a wildfire Saturday morning. It was only a drill, but they all knew the threat was all too real. The 2018 campfire wiped out the town of Paradise and became America’s deadliest wildfire in the past century. When the fire began to rage through the city, even those who knew the area well became lost in terror and confusion.
There’s a chance of thunderstorms and dry lightning in Sonoma County today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service is tracking monsoonal moisture moving toward California from the desert southwest. The NWS says the chances of lightning hitting the Bay Area are low, but enough to prompt a warning of near-critical fire danger. A hot first day of summer will give way to another warm day. Santa Rosa has an expected high of 91-degrees today.
A new “Providence” sign was recently installed above the front entrance at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital is part of Providence, and the installation of this prominent sign marks the completion of incorporating the Providence name on Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s campus. Santa...
Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez is in some financial trouble. Last week, state officials seized about $200,000 in unpaid business taxes from Alvarez’s cannabis dispensary on Russell Avenue. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that he owed nearly $455,000, including $375,000 in unpaid taxes from 2019 through 2021 plus $80,000 in interest, penalties and fees, to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Alvarez admitted that he hadn’t paid state taxes since opening the dispensary in 2019. However, Alvarez claims he’s tried to pay several times, saying that the state’s process is onerous and options to pay in-person have been limited due to the pandemic. Alvarez must also pay $21,000 to renew his recently lapsed state license to run the cannabis business.
With most of the state in a severe or extreme drought, millions of residents are thinking about wildfire season. As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) comprehensive strategy to mitigate wildfire risk, several projects are underway in Lake County to harden the electric system and build a safer and more resilient grid for our customers and communities. In Lake County, PG&E plans to underground approximately 15 miles of overhead distribution powerlines and harden 21 miles in high fire-threat areas to reduce wildfire risk in 2022.
Great Scott! There was a summer camp in Alexander Valley where kids were brainwashed with Commie propaganda! Under a banner front page headline the Press Democrat reported July 20, 1929, “…boys and girls of tender years are taught the principles of communism and hatred of the American government.”
The following is a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and...
A series of illegal sideshows made for a chaotic Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa. Police received reports of shots fired, fireworks being launched, threats being made with a gun, two bystanders getting assaulted, and two cars on fire. The largest sideshow featured about 150 vehicles and 250 spectators in east Santa Rosa, just before midnight Saturday. That’s where two people were reportedly assaulted by fellow spectators. They were not seriously hurt. The first car fire of the night happened at Stony Point Road and Todd Avenue. The second happened at Frazier Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road. Police say spectators there started climbing on a fire engine after it arrived and taking pictures and videos of themselves.
MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
Santa Rosa Police had to call for help from multiple agencies Saturday night into Sunday morning, when hundreds of cars and spectators showed up at multiple sites - reportedly with weapons and fireworks - to put on sideshows in and around the city. At least one car was destroyed by...
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-17-2022 at approximately 11:48 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of illegal camping with a warming fire at the site. The fire was observed by neighboring residents in the 5600...
