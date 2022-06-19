ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in Texas formally rejected President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.”. The party’s embrace of unfounded electoral fraud allegations...

US Capitol assault hearings take break as new evidence floods in

The congressional panel investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol announced a break from its blockbuster series of televised hearings Wednesday after receiving a glut of new video footage of Donald Trump and his family from a documentary filmmaker.  The most prized haul though will be hours of footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who was granted extensive access to Trump and his inner circle -- including for interviews -- before and after January 6. 
Texas GOP adopts resolution rejecting 2020 election results

The Republican Party of Texas over the weekend adopted a resolution at its state convention that rejects President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, further aligning the state party establishment with former President Donald Trump in pushing false election claims.
Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
Race for Alaska’s US House seat taking shape

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape, with Republican Sarah Palin seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor and two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving.
Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger, family receive death threat over participation in Jan. 6 hearings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he received a letter threatening him and his family, after he helped lead a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter. The letter threatens him, his wife, and his 5-month-old son, Christian.The handwritten letter, addressed to Kinzinger's wife, Sofia, says the congressman "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"The letter came after Kinzinger helped lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding as part of Trump's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.U.S. Capitol Police have not confirmed if they're investigating the letter that was sent to Kinzinger, or providing extra protection for the family.
