Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he received a letter threatening him and his family, after he helped lead a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter. The letter threatens him, his wife, and his 5-month-old son, Christian.The handwritten letter, addressed to Kinzinger's wife, Sofia, says the congressman "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"The letter came after Kinzinger helped lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding as part of Trump's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.U.S. Capitol Police have not confirmed if they're investigating the letter that was sent to Kinzinger, or providing extra protection for the family.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO