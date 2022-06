The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO