Insight: What Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Would Bring To Chelsea Ahead Of Possible Transfer

With reports coming in that Chelsea are edging ever closer to striking a £35 million deal with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling, we take a look at how the Blues would be a perfect fit for the English international.

Firstly, it is a surprise to see the Premier League champions willing to sell their number seven so cheaply after seven years at the club.

Sterling has scored 91 league goals since arriving from Liverpool for a fee of £49 million back in 2015.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 27-year-old featured in last year's Champions League final, where Chelsea triumphed to their second title in their history.

Sterling played an instrumental role in England's road to the final of Euro 2020, scoring three goals, including one against Germany in the round of sixteen.

Part of the reasoning for the winger wanting to move away from the Etihad Stadium is to secure a place in Gareth Southgate's squad in November for the World Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues are in desperate need of an inside forward who can provide goals. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have not provided enough goals, which has forced Thomas Tuchel to move Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to the wide areas.

Sterling can cross well and help provide for a target man like Romelu Lukaku, and he can also run in behind the opposition defence.

The Jamaican-born forward has significantly improved his finishing over the years and has developed a clinical edge to his game.

Would Sterling be a success if he did make the switch to South London?

