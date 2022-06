Lady A suffered a blooper during their Sunday night set at CMA Fest and had to restart a song. The awkward moment went down at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, as the trio, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, showed off their upcoming single, "Summer State of Mind." The song was the sixth track of the night, just after their 2021 cut "What a Song Can Do." After hyping up the new single, the band launched into it, and everything seemed fine. However, after just a minute or so into the track, Charles Kelley paused the show, citing "technical difficulties."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO