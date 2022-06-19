ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Player Profile: Quinn Bailey #75 | OL

By Erick Trickel
 5 days ago

Next up is a developmental project.

The Denver Broncos have been looking for answers at multiple positions on the offensive line for a few years. That included taking on some projects and trying to develop them into a backup player.

One of those projects was Quinn Bailey. Unfortunately, in three years, he has yet to show enough to be considered a quality backup.

Can Bailey step up with a new coaching staff and a scheme change in 2022?

Biography

Bailey will turn 27 in October. He was born in Gilbert, Arizona, where he went to high school and stayed in-state to attend Arizona State.

College Career

While Bailey attended Arizona State for five years, he played 16 snaps over his first two seasons. He finally got his shot in the 2016 season, where he played over 900 snaps on offense.

All those snaps came on the right side of the offensive line, but Bailey saw action as both the guard and tackle. His overall showing was solid as he allowed only 19 total pressures with one sack. When it came to his grades from Pro Football Focus, he graded out extremely well with a 75.1 overall and an 83.7 in pass protection.

However, Bailey's grades dropped each year after that, though they were still solid. For the 2017 season, he saw fewer snaps on the field but saw action at both left and right tackle and right guard, allowing fewer total pressures, with 13, but more sacks (three total). This came on 683 total snaps on offense.

In his final year, Bailey played 902 total snaps on offense, allowing 13 total pressures and only a single sack. His grades were lower than the year before, but he put together a solid showing before heading to the NFL.

Draft

Despite a few solid years, Bailey didn't get much of an opportunity to show what he could do during the pre-draft process. Without any pre-draft bowl game invites or an NFL Scouting Combine invite, all he had was his pro day.

It was an underwhelming showing from Bailey at his pro day, where he did poorly enough to receive a 4.39 relative athletic score. With the lack of exposure outside of the season and poor testing, it's easy to see why Bailey went undrafted in 2019.

Professional Career

Through the first two years of his career, Bailey was a depth piece in Denver, mainly on the Broncos' practice squad. However, he saw some action in the preseason at tackle and guard, and his potential versatility was enticing.

Bailey finally got the see the field for 40 snaps in 2021, all but one of them as the left tackle, and he played alright. There was only a single pressure allowed on his 39 snaps at tackle, though only 15 of them were in pass protection.

It was a small sample size and Bailey was fine, but he was a project of Mike Munchak's and the old coaching staff. With a new coaching staff in place, the Broncos may decide to move on to one of its own guys.

2022 Outlook

It seems unlikely for Bailey to make the Broncos' 53-man roster, but he has a chance at the practice squad. Denver has four tackles that seem poised to make the roster with Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Calvin Anderson.

Unfortunately, there isn't much more room beyond them on the active roster. As for the practice squad, Bailey has a chance as he competes with Sebastian Guitierrez and Casey Tucker. However, the preseason games will be the determining factor for whom the Broncos want as the practice squad tackle.

