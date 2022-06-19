ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

“Coffee with a Cop” June 23 in Rock Island

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLBUn_0gFjpLHX00

Sometimes the only time the public has contact with their local police department is during an emergency, which isn’t the best chance to have a good talk. That’s why the Rock Island Police Department invites residents to join them for “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday, June 23 from 8-9 a.m. at Awake Coffee Company, 1430 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. According to their Facebook page, “a great way to better communicate with the people we serve is to just create a space where we can get together and have a cup of coffee.”

The department invites the public to sit down with them to discuss community issues. As their post says, “no agendas, no speeches, just building relationships one cup at a time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Argument-turned-shooting on Ripley Street leaves woman seriously injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An altercation between multiple people escalated to gunshots fired Tuesday night, June 21 on Ripley Street, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Ripley Street. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
Rock Island, IL
Sports
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KWQC

1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to a press release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person injured by gunfire. When officers arrived, they say they found a 28-year-old woman with a...
Local 4 WHBF

Welcome Home block party at Humility Homes June 25

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. invites the public to join them at their Jubilee Campus, located at West Sixth Street and Fillmore Street in Davenport, for a Welcome Home Block Party on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy some delicious food, live entertainment and a resource fair. Bouncy houses, games for […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
ourquadcities.com

Boil order issued for at least 24 hours

A mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours has been issued for residents on 12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue in Silvis, according to a news release from the city. Once the boil order has been lifted, affected homes will be notified, the release says.
SILVIS, IL
WQAD

Recycling drop-off sites won't be returning to Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency met to approve its 2023 budget, but it won't include restoring its four drop-off recycling sites. In September 2021, RICWMA closed its four drop-off sites in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan, citing a significant drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. The tipping fee is money made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill, and the agency had said less trash came into the landfill throughout the year.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awake Coffee Company#Nexstar Media Inc
WQAD

Quad City Pride marches through Moline Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. — Rainbow colored floats filled the streets of downtown Moline Saturday, June 18 for the annual QC Pride Parade. Dozens of people from 20 organizations marched in the parade with floats and tossed candy to the people lining the streets. This is the first year the parade...
Local 4 WHBF

Commission seeks public input on travel choices

The Bi-State Regional Commission is hosting an urban transit summit on Thursday, June 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus Room W 116/117. The Urban Campus is located at 101 West Third Street in Davenport. The summit is an opportunity to receive comments from the public on their current travel choices and […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Dankwardt Park Pool opening delayed again

Burlington, IA- The opening of the Dankwardt Park Pool has been delayed again. According to an online post, the tentative opening of the pool, which was scheduled for Monday, June 20th, had to be delayed again for an unspecified reason, and a repair technician was on site. There was no...
BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
ourquadcities.com

Mercado in Moline sees explosive growth, plans new parade

The Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline is hot, not just because of the blistering heat this month. The six-year-old nonprofit — which hosts a popular Friday market (with food, vendors and live music) from 5 to 10 p.m. at 12th Street and 5th Avenue — has seen its attendance explode in the past couple years. It’s also focused on growing its outreach to help support local small businesses.
MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

Grain Bin Collapses in Yarmouth

A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. One person was still unaccounted for on Tuesday. Emergency crews from area counties have...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine police investigate armed robbery

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are asking for help from the public as they investigate an armed robbery that took place at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor on Monday night. Police said they responded to a report of the armed robbery at the store, located at 200 Green...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
892
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy