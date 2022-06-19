Week-long wrestling camp a hit at Big Rapids High School

Tuesday was the hottest day we’ve had in several years in Grand Rapids with a high of 95°. It was 3 shy of the daily record of 98° set in the very hot and dry June of 1988. That month we had only 1/4″ of rain during that entire month, after receiving around 1″ of rain in May. We made 90° ten times that June.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO