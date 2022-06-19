Body Found At Baldwin Park

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him. Alec Micklos was last seen leaving his home in Setauket to walk his dog on Sunday, June 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The dog returned home but Micklos did not.
Police are looking for a group of men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint on Long Island. The 21-year-old victim told Nassau County Police he was parked at the Inwood Railroad Station on Doughty Boulevard Tuesday, June 21, when six men approached him just before 10 p.m. One of...
A rapper known as the "Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden "Lil Tjay" Merritt, 21, was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times a short distance south of the George Washington Bridge, Daily Voice has learned.
A Long Island man was nabbed for alleged larceny from Kohl's after assaulting and injuring responding police officers, authorities say. Julius White, age 35, of Roosevelt, was arrested by Nassau County Police on Tuesday, June 21 at the Kohl's in Jericho. According to detectives, officers responded to Kohl's located at...
A Long Island man committed violent acts against two movie theater employees, including a teenager, police announced. A physical altercation in Sayville occurred outside Sayville Cinemas, located at 103 Railroad Ave., between a female employee and a customer on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
A 75-year-old convicted serial killer has been charged with the 1968 murder of a woman on Long Island in the parking lot of a popular mall thanks to DNA technology.Richard Cottingham, of the South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, New Jersey, was arraigned virtually on Wednesday, June 22, on a grand…
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a man and a woman allegedly stole laundry detergent worth $375. Cold Spring Harbor. ■ A 2020 Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the driveway of a resident on Ridge...
A 55-year-old customer has been arrested for allegedly grabbing the neck of a Long Island movie theater employee in the cinema parking lot -- and gouging the eye of a 16-year-old employee who tried to intervene, Nassau County police said. Donald Ahlers Jr. allegedly squeezed the woman's neck after the...
A Long Island duo was allegedly nabbed with crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects attempted to flee from police. George Williams, age 43, of Freeport, and Casey Daus, age 23, of Massapequa Park, were arrested on Tuesday, June 21 in Elmont. According...
Police on Long Island are investigating a cookie hustle involving a father/daughter duo who police believe went door-to-door asking for money on the spot and promising to deliver on Girl Scout cookie orders.
A 40-year-old Long Island man is accused of driving while intoxicated with his 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter in the car. Authorities stopped a car for failure to maintain a lane on Nicholls Road near Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holtsville at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
His social profiles helped investigators identify a convicted armed robber as the gunman who they said held up a convenience store in Lodi and pistol-whipped a Chinese restaurant worker during another robbery in Elmwood Park. Michael Stuart, 48, used a revolver to rob a 7-Eleven on Route 46 in Lodi...
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing a Ford Transit work van in Fairfield County and crashing it. Hartford County Reginald Wilson, age 74, of Rocky Hill, was arrested on Thursday, June 16, after Darien Police responded to a motor vehicle crash. The incident began when an employee...
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, […]
A brazen thief entered a Paramus home at night while the owners were upstairs, took the keys to their BMW and drove off with it, authorities said. It was at least the third time in the past several months in Paramus that a brazen burglar has gone into someone's home to snatch keys to high-end vehicles, said Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, who released home security video of the theft from various angles.
GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
