Heat Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Grant; Hubbard; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Otter Tail; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 394 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA WADENA IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BELTRAMI HUBBARD LAKE OF THE WOODS IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA BECKER CLEARWATER MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CLAY GRANT OTTER TAIL WILKIN IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARGYLE, ASHBY, BAGLEY, BARRETT, BAUDETTE, BEMIDJI, BRECKENRIDGE, CLEARBROOK, CROOKSTON, DETROIT LAKES, EAST GRAND FORKS, ELBOW LAKE, ENDERLIN, FERGUS FALLS, FORMAN, GREENBUSH, GWINNER, HALSTAD, HERMAN, HOFFMAN, LISBON, MAHNOMEN, MENAHGA, MILNOR, MOORHEAD, NAYTAHWAUSH, PARK RAPIDS, RED LAKE FALLS, ROSEAU, RUTLAND, STEPHEN, THIEF RIVER FALLS, TWIN VALLEY, WADENA, WAHPETON, WARREN, WARROAD, AND WAUBUN.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO